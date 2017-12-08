BOSTON (CBS) — Michael Felger’s opening take on Friday’s Felger & Mazz program was a quick look at Thursday night’s Falcons-Saints game, which featured another example of surprising ineptitude by NFL head coaches not named Belichick – even for Saints head coach Sean Payton, who is supposed to be one of the best coaches in the league.

Payton now-infamously flashed a “choking” sign in the direction of the Falcons’ Devonta Freeman during the fourth quarter with the Saints up just 17-10. The Falcons mounted a comeback and held on for a 20-17 win after Drew Brees threw a bad interception in the end zone. On the ensuing Falcons possession, Payton ran on the field to get the officials’ attention for a timeout – but instead got flagged for a 15-yard penalty that gave the Falcons a first down and allowed them to run out the clock.

So that choking gesture … not a good look. Felger ripped Payton a new one for his antics and the “karma” of his own poor decisions leading to the Saints’ fourth-quarter collapse.

“Who choked? Who choked, Payton?” said Felger. “What a classless move. To flash the choke sign? Because [the Falcons] lost the Super Bowl the year before? Meanwhile when was the last time you were in the playoffs, Sean Payton? What a loser move that is.”

The Saints last played a playoff game in 2013 and haven’t won in the playoffs since Super Bowl XLIV in the 2009 season, for the record.

@SeanPayton can’t remember this??? You are a drip Payton. Control your own choking tendencies and stop lying when there is clear evidence you imitated a choke. Who dat? Dat the Saints choking to an under performing Falcons team….. pic.twitter.com/r60172luUW — Fifth and Last (@fifthnlast) December 8, 2017

Listen above for the full podcast!