BOSTON (CBS) — 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich, along with guest Albert Breer of The MMQB discussed the potential for the Bills getting retribution against Rob Gronkowski during Friday’s show. Should the Patriots be concerned about the Bills going for their own cheap shots when the Patriots play Buffalo again at Gillette Stadium in Week 16?

Fred Toucher wonders if the Bills’ Tre’Davious White is being a little over-dramatic about Gronk’s hit, which led the rookie cornerback to refer to the tight end as a “dirty player.” Gronk’s teammates were quick to jump to his defense about those comments.

Rich Shertenlieb thinks fans will be disappointed if they go in expecting those kinds of fireworks, especially if the Bills fall out of the playoff hunt over the next two weeks. Breer also noted that there’s a good chance the Patriots tell the officials before the game to watch for everything the Bills do against Gronkowski, which could cause some restraint.

The Bills seem eager for revenge against Gronk right now. We’ll see how they feel in a few weeks.

