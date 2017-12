Police Officer Injured After Being Hit By Car In QuincyA police officer was hit by a car Friday morning in Quincy.

Store Owner Pleads Guilty To Food Stamp FraudThe owner of Esther's Fashion Paradise in Worcester pleaded guilty to a food stamp fraud scheme that netted her more than $280,000.

Firefighters Knock Down Dump Truck Fire Without Leaving StationConcord firefighters didn’t have to go far to knock down flames that broke out in a dump truck.

Volunteers In Brockton Honor VeteransVolunteers placed 1,500 wreaths on the graves of soldiers Friday morning.