BOSTON (CBS) — Barstool Sports baseball writer and podcaster Jared Carrabis joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand on Friday to talk about his new interview with new Red Sox manager Alex Cora, among other topics.

Speaking to Carrabis and former major leaguer Dallas Braden on the Starting 9 podcast, Cora talked about his new job and the biggest challenges ahead as a first-time manager, including improving the perceived problems in the “tense” Red Sox clubhouse. He also talks about the interview process with the team and how much he believes in using analytics and advanced metrics to his advantage.

But conspicuously, the interview never brought up the recent story about Cora’s confrontation with Astros team broadcaster Geoff Blum on the team bus. When asked whether Cora requested not to bring it up, Carrabis explained that the interview was meant to introduce Cora to the fans and not to ambush him or tackle more controversial, sensitive topics.

“It wasn’t an interview where we were trying to grill him,” said Carrabis. “It was more like, ‘Let’s introduce the Red Sox manager to Red Sox fans who may not know Alex Cora the guy.” He added that it would’ve “sent the wrong message” if they peppered him with questions about the incident detailed in a recent story by NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich.

Carrabis made his feelings on the story clear. He has already spoken personally to Drellich, whose column drew a polarizing range of reactions – and disagreements over its very newsworthiness. Carrabis doesn’t see what Drellich ultimately gained from the decision to publish the story, as well as the timing of it.

“Looking at it from his perspective … if I’m Evan [Drellich], I’m just thinking, ‘I just burned a bridge with the Red Sox manager’ – like, immediately,” said Carrabis. “‘The guy hasn’t managed a game, and now I know this guy doesn’t like me and isn’t gonna give me anything.’

“Who knows, Alex [Cora] might just be professional about it and put it behind him. But I thought it was just weird. What point does it serve to put that story out there?”

Marc Bertrand had to ask Carrabis to name names from what he termed the “toxic” Boston sports media, considering he’s worked with just about everyone. You can imagine the names that eventually slip.

The interview wasn’t all about the media, however, as Carrabis also discussed what he felt was the right move for the Red Sox this offseason according to their needs and the players who are available.

“It would have to be J.D. Martinez, because it’s not going to be Jose Abreu,” said Carrabis, who stressed the Red Sox’ need for power over more well-rounded free agents like Eric Hosmer. “Or else they’re gonna have to get creative in a trade. And I’d love to see what the name is there … they don’t really have a lot to work with in terms of trade chips to go out and get an impact bat. It would have to be through free agency.”

