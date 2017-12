Family Remains Positive After Losing Everything In FireWith their Christmas dreams dashed and their home destroyed, Kristine Cleaver and Jacob Wallace still remain positive after a fire torched their apartment in a two family home in Methuen.

Former Sen. Brian Joyce Arrested, 'Violated The Public's Trust'Former Massachusetts Sen. Brian Joyce is facing numerous federal charges including racketeering, extortion, fraud, and money laundering.

Massachusetts Prepares For Season's First SnowfallRoad crews are getting ready for the season's first snowfall.

Boston Herald Files For Bankruptcy, Will Be SoldThe Boston Herald has filed for bankruptcy and will be sold, the publisher of the storied tabloid announced Friday.