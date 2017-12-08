BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston Police officer has been indicted for allegedly misleading investigators after a fatal shooting on the Expressway.

Boston Police were looking for the suspect who shot a father and son while they were out riding motorcycles on Route 93 on Sept. 10. Scott Stevens, 32, died of his wounds after the shooting.

Prosecutors say Officer Monicka Stinson was aware investigators were looking for the suspect, 30-year-old Lance Holloman of Dorchester, and lied about contacting him.

Holloman has been charged with the murders of Stevens and Michaela Gingras. Police believe Gingras was a passenger in the rented Jeep Holloman was driving at the time of the shooting. Gingras was found dead at a Dorchester home several hours after the shooting.

Officer Stinson is a 10-year veteran of the Boston Police force and has been suspended without pay. She is charged with witness interference and obstruction of justice.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said the “indictment sends a strong message that no one is above the law and that this conduct will not be tolerated.”