CHICOPEE (CBS) – A Chicopee man was arrested after allegedly taking explicit photos of women without their permission inside locker rooms at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.

Detectives began an investigation on November 18 after discs of photos were turned over to Chicopee Police.

Police say the photos, taken without permission from the women, appeared to be from a Chicopee home in addition to Barnes Air Base.

State Police and local detectives were able to identify the women in the photos and speak to them.

As a result, Jason Venne, 34, of Chicopee was arrested outside Barnes Air Base on Friday.

Venne is a Tech Sgt. with the Air National Guard whose official title was a full-time Federal Technician

He was charged with four counts of taking secret surveillance photo/video, two counts of possession of child pornography, and two points of posing or exhibiting a child in a nude/lascivious pose.

Venne is expected to be arraigned Friday.