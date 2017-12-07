Filed Under:deatrich wise jr., Kyle Van Noy, Local TV, Marcus Cannon, New England Patriots, Patriots Practice, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady was missing from practice again on Thursday, the first time all season the Patriots quarterback has missed two practices in a row.

Brady sat out New England’s Wednesday practice for the third straight week, and once again got the day off on Thursday. It’s not your ordinary week for the Patriots, who have an extra day off ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Dolphins down in Miami.

 

Missing a second day of practice would usually be a call for concern, but Brady will have two more opportunities to take the field this week on Friday and Saturday (he’s scheduled to chat with the media on Saturday) before the Patriots head to Miami.

Also missing from Thursday’s session were linebacker Kyle Van Noy, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., according to ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss. The Patriots will release their first practice/injury report of the week on Thursday afternoon.

