ROXBURY (CBS) — Police have not made any arrests the morning after three young men were shot near a community center in Roxbury Wednesday night.

One man was killed, one man is in critical condition, and one man is in serious condition, according to officials. All three victims are in their late teens.

Police said about 200 people, many, kids who just finished watching a basketball game, were coming out of the Tobin Community Center around 8:00 p.m., at the time of the shooting.

“It’s a sad day when we lose a young kid to violence and we have two other young victims suffering from gunshot wounds and we’re praying they make it,” said Police Commissioner William Evans.

Police said they were initially called to the community center for a disturbance. When officers arrived, they heard gunshots ring out less than a block away.

They found the three victims with gunshot wounds on three different streets nearby.

“It’s a traumatic event, it’s a frightening event, it’s an upsetting event so we’ll be working on reaching out to those young people and having conversations with them,” said Rev. Mark Scott.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them.

“We’re looking at cameras, we’re doing line searches, we have dogs out there searching but we need the public’s help,” Evans said.