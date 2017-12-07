BOSTON (CBS) – Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas took to Twitter to ponder exactly what NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s massive contract extension means as it relates to Tom Brady.

Goodell signed a new contract Wednesday that could reach $200 million in value, with an average salary of about $40 million per year.

Brady, meanwhile, makes about $20 million annually, which led Thomas to rhetorically ask on Twitter if that means Goodell is twice as valuable.

Tom Brady makes $20.5mm per year; @nflcommish makes $40mm per year. So does that mean that Roger Goodell is twice as valuable to the NFL and twice as hard to replace?🤔🤔 — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 7, 2017

In a separate tweet, Thomas further questioned the size of Goodell’s contract.

5 years $200 million for @nflcommish…who were they competing with to sign him?🤔🤔 https://t.co/ktlRc7xjrT — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 7, 2017

About 90 percent of Goodell’s contract is tied to incentives.

Goodell’s contract extension came after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly worked behind the scenes to delay or delay the process before he eventually backed down.