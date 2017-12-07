BOSTON (CBS) – Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas took to Twitter to ponder exactly what NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s massive contract extension means as it relates to Tom Brady.
Goodell signed a new contract Wednesday that could reach $200 million in value, with an average salary of about $40 million per year.
Brady, meanwhile, makes about $20 million annually, which led Thomas to rhetorically ask on Twitter if that means Goodell is twice as valuable.
In a separate tweet, Thomas further questioned the size of Goodell’s contract.
About 90 percent of Goodell’s contract is tied to incentives.
Goodell’s contract extension came after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly worked behind the scenes to delay or delay the process before he eventually backed down.
