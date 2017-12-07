BOSTON (CBS) — In what is becoming a trend this offseason, you can cross another name off of the list of potential targets for the Boston Red Sox.

This Hot Stove season has been incredibly lukewarm for the Red Sox, and Ken Rosenthal tossed even more cold water on Boston’s offseason on Thursday. Rosenthal is reporting that the Chicago White Sox are unlikely to deal first baseman Jose Abreu (the Abreu blurb is part of Rosenthal’s notes column on The Athletic, which requires a pay subscription).

There were rumors that the Red Sox and White Sox were discussing a potential swap for the slugger, with center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. part of the package Boston would send back to Chicago. It was reported in the last few days that those discussions were just preliminary, and Rosenthal’s report pretty much ends any hope that the Red Sox would be able to add Abreu and his big bat to the heart of their lineup.

Things could change, especially with baseball’s winter meetings getting underway on Sunday down in Orlando, but it looks like the Red Sox will have to turn to the free agent market to find some power to their lineup. J.D. Martinez, Eric Hosmer, Logan Morrison, and Carlos Santana are all potential targets who would add some pop to the lineup and fill Boston’s need at first base.