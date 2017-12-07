BOSTON (CBS) — The Department of Children and Families did not know about 260 serious injuries to kids under the agency’s care, including gunshot wounds, burns, broken bones and head contusions.

That is one of the glaring findings of a report released Thursday by State Auditor Suzanne Bump, who analyzed two years of DCF data in 2014 and 2015.

The audit also found that DCF did not always report “critical incidents” to the agency’s watchdog, the Office of the Child Advocate. Some of those cases included a stabbing, rape, assault with a baseball bat, and suicide attempt.

Finally, one other significant finding was the failure to refer 19 cases to district attorneys, meaning the incidents were never investigated for possible criminal charges.

“Those kids were victimized and nobody paid a price,” Bump told WBZ’s Ryan Kath. “That’s not serving children well. It’s not serving the agency well. And it’s not serving the public well.”

All children in DCF care are enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program, MassHealth. Bump’s office reviewed medical records and discovered the serious injuries the child welfare agency did not know about.

In its response, DCF said it relies on doctors and other healthcare professionals who are legally responsible to report suspected abuse or neglect. The agency also said reviewing MassHealth claims would provide “after-the-fact” information.

However, Bump countered that DCF should be using all the tools available to make sure that serious injuries are not going undetected.

“I thought that response was inadequate to say the least,” Bump told WBZ.

The audit also found 16 instances when DCF did not report “critical incidents” to its oversight agency, the Office of the Child Advocate (OCA).

“The OCA needs that information to keep DCF on track,” Bump said. “When they are getting those cases, they don’t have a realistic picture of what’s going on, whether they identify trends, and whether things require further investigation.”

In its response, DCF agreed its critical incident reporting process needs to be streamlined to make sure it is fulfilling its obligation.

The audit also highlighted 19 cases where the agency did not make a formal referral to the local district attorney’s office. According to the report, once prosecutors reviewed the case information, some indicated they would have conducted criminal investigations.

DCF indicated it already updated its policy last February to make sure DA referrals are consistently made when appropriate. Under the Baker administration, DCF has undergone a series of publicized reforms and invested millions of dollars to hire more social workers, update policies, strengthen its training, and improve its screening processes for prospective foster parents.

However, Bump said her audit shows there is still work to be done.

“We still have to expect more from DCF,” she said. “We have a right to do that and so do the kids.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are gathered.

