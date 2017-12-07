Investigation Continues Into Shooting That Killed 1, Injured 2Police have not made any arrests the morning after three young men were shot near a community center in Roxbury.

Teacher Resigns After Allegedly Sending Love Letters To Former StudentA Lowell High School teacher has resigned after he reportedly sent “inappropriate love letters” to a former student.

Audit: DCF Missing Serious Injuries Suffered By Kids In Its CareThe Department of Children and Families did not know about 260 serious injuries to kids under the agency’s care, including gunshot wounds, burns, broken bones, and head contusions.

Al Franken To Resign Senate Seat Amid Sexual Misconduct AllegationsA growing number of Democratic lawmakers had called for Minnesota Sen. Al Franken to step down.