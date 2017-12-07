LOWELL (CBS) – A Lowell High School teacher has resigned after he reportedly sent “inappropriate love letters” to a former student.
Deputy Superintendent Jeannine Durkin said the department was made aware of “of allegations involving inappropriate communication” and the unidentified teacher was placed on administrative leave.
Lowell Superintendent Salah Khelfaoui told the Lowell Sun that the communications came in the form of love letters.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s office is investigating the incident.
Durkin said there is no indication of any allegations involving other students.