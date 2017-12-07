BOSTON (CBS) — Jahlil Okafor is finally getting out of Philadelphia.

Okafor has been a disappointment for the 76ers since the team drafted him third overall in 2015, and never quite fit into what they wanted to do on the floor. The center played in just two games this season, seeing a total of 25 minutes on the floor, and made it clear he wanted out of town on numerous occasions.

His wish was granted on Thursday, as the 76ers have dealt Okafor, guard Nik Stauskas and a second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for veteran forward Trevor Booker, according to multiple reports. While the 76ers probably would have liked to received a little more in return for someone they drafted so high just two years ago, they are adding a solid veteran to their mix of young talent.

Philly will send Okafor, Nik Stauskas, and a second-round pick to Brooklyn for Trevor Booker, sources say. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) December 7, 2017

Sources: Brooklyn will receive the Knicks‘ 2019 second-round pick in deal, and release guard Sean Kilpatrick to create roster space for Okafor and Nik Stauskas. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 7, 2017

The Boston Celtics were almost always mentioned in rumored deals for Okafor (then again, which rumors weren’t they mentioned in the last few years?), and in a way, Thursday’s trade will likely make Boston fans smile just a little bit. The Brooklyn Nets, 9-14 on the year, get a little bit better with the deal, which could hurt the 2018 first-round selection Boston sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer’s blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving.