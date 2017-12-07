BOSTON (CBS) — The fantasy football playoffs are kicking off for the vast majority of leagues this weekend. While the number of teams who need to make moves is much smaller, the importance of key roster decisions has skyrocketed.

CBS Sports’ fantasy football expert Dave Richard talked mostly about the start of the playoffs and discussed crucial moves for owners with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Thursday. He also debated the idea of putting a limit on waiver-wire moves during the regular season and whether it cheapens the importance of having a good draft.

Here’s a sampling of the advice that Richard gave the show and the callers:

— He likes Philip Rivers’ matchup at home against the Redskins, and does not like Russell Wilson on the road against the tough Jaguars defense.

— It may be a good idea to play both the Packers’ Davante Adams and the Browns’ Josh Gordon in this Sunday’s Green Bay-Cleveland matchup.

— You can safely deploy Carson Wentz at QB on Sunday, despite the tough matchup on the road against the Rams. Case Keenum at the Panthers, on the other hand, would be a riskier play.

— If Chris Hogan returns for the Patriots against the Dolphins, he can return to your lineup as a WR3. But since the game is on Monday night, you’ll need a plan B if you’re depending on Hogan to play.

— Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette “hasn’t been himself” lately and is an iffy play against the Seahawks, even as a flex.

— Texans tight end Stephen Anderson could be a sneaky-good replacement at tight end for the suspended Rob Gronkowski or the injured Zach Ertz.