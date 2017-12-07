FAIRHAVEN (CBS) – A special Christmas tree farm in Fairhaven is only open one weekend a year. All proceeds earned at the Douglass Family Farm support a cause close to their hearts.

The family’s sense of humor is on full display with fun messages on the trees. However, it’s the sign on the front gate that shows it is no ordinary farm. All sales go to fight ALS.

Last year, Richard Douglass’ son Kenneth passed away from the disease.

“It is in honor and in memory of him, very definitely,” Douglass said.

The Douglesses know the challenges families of ALS patients face all too well. They have been selling trees for ALS charities and research organizations every since 2001 and have raised approximately $250,000.

The Christmas tree sale is this Saturday and Sunday (December 9-10) from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Douglass Family Farm on Sconticut Neck Road in Fairhaven.