Filed Under:ALS, Christmas Trees, Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN (CBS) – A special Christmas tree farm in Fairhaven is only open one weekend a year. All proceeds earned at the Douglass Family Farm support a cause close to their hearts.

The family’s sense of humor is on full display with fun messages on the trees. However, it’s the sign on the front gate that shows it is no ordinary farm. All sales go to fight ALS.

als Family Sells Christmas Trees To Fight ALS

Sign outside Douglass Family Farm in Fairhaven (Image from WPRI)

Last year, Richard Douglass’ son Kenneth passed away from the disease.

“It is in honor and in memory of him, very definitely,” Douglass said.

The Douglesses know the challenges families of ALS patients face all too well. They have been selling trees for ALS charities and research organizations every since 2001 and have raised approximately $250,000.

The Christmas tree sale is this Saturday and Sunday (December 9-10) from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Douglass Family Farm on Sconticut Neck Road in Fairhaven.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch