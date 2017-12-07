Filed Under:Recreational Marijuana

BOSTON (CBS) — “Cannabis Clubs” might be a new form of entertainment in Massachusetts once recreational pot is legalized.

A Cannabis Advisory Board sub-committee wants to create businesses where you can buy and smoke marijuana, similar to a bar that serves alcohol.

According to State House News Service, Supporters say it could help tourists from taking pot out of the state and reduce the risk of children getting a hold of the drug.

“A lot of adult consumers, they have a spouse they have children and they don’t want to bring cannabis home with them, so we were really looking for a solution for them,” said Michael Latulippe, of the advisory board.

The state’s Cannabis Control Commission will have a public meeting every day next week. They hope to have a draft of regulations ready for the Secretary of State by December 29.

 

Comments (2)
  1. jordan lewis ring (@uslaw1a) says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    AS WAS ‘ROME AGO’, MASSACHUSETTS SINKS INTO THE JAWS OF HISTORICAL DEATH WITH CERTAIN SELF DESTRUCT NOW IN PROGRESS!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch