BOSTON (CBS) — “Cannabis Clubs” might be a new form of entertainment in Massachusetts once recreational pot is legalized.
A Cannabis Advisory Board sub-committee wants to create businesses where you can buy and smoke marijuana, similar to a bar that serves alcohol.
According to State House News Service, Supporters say it could help tourists from taking pot out of the state and reduce the risk of children getting a hold of the drug.
“A lot of adult consumers, they have a spouse they have children and they don’t want to bring cannabis home with them, so we were really looking for a solution for them,” said Michael Latulippe, of the advisory board.
The state’s Cannabis Control Commission will have a public meeting every day next week. They hope to have a draft of regulations ready for the Secretary of State by December 29.
