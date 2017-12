Car Fire On I-93 Snarls Traffic During Morning CommuteA car went up in flames on I-93 near the Braintree split.

Pitts Stop: Keolis Using Drone To Make Improvements On Commuter RailKeolis, the agency that operates the Commuter Rail, says drones are helping them do their jobs safely and more efficiently.

Man Arrested, Pigs Rescued Following House FireA man was arrested and two pigs were rescued following a house fire in Lynn that police say started as a domestic incident.

Boston School Officials Set To Announce New Start TimesThe majority of high school students will now likely start class after 8 a.m. with the changes, which go into place for 2018-19.