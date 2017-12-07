MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (CBS) — What appears to have been an accidental kitchen fire forced over a dozen people out of their homes in Manchester on Thursday.

Officials said they received a report of a fire on Hanover Street around 10 a.m.

The fire started in a back apartment on the first floor and eventually spread to all three floors of the building.

Over 100 firefighters were called to the help fight the flames.

15-20 people escaped a big fire in this large old Manchester apartment building, their belongings lost. At least 2 people tried to fight it w/extinguishers before running. #wbz pic.twitter.com/gJt5j95TSg — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) December 7, 2017

Heavy flames initially made it unsafe for firefighters to fight the fire from within, said fire officials.

Additionally, according to officials, firefighters on the scene were having trouble with a fire hydrant in front of the house. Heavy wind also contributed to the fire’s rapid spread.

The fire was under control by 1 p.m. and completely extinguished just past 2 p.m., officials said.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with second-degree burns on a wrist, they were treated and released.

Approximately $1 million was done in damage.