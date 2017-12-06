Filed Under:CMT4J, Ispwich, Local TV, Talia Duff

IPSWICH (CBS) — Sixth-graders at Ispwich Middle School are on a mission to save a life.

Fellow classmate Talia Duff has CMT4J, an incredibly rare genetic disease, that weakens the muscles, not unlike ALS.

With the creation of a touching Youtube video that the students hope will go viral, they are campaigning to raise $500,000 in three weeks.

Talia’s parents created CureCMT4J, a nonprofit that funds gene therapy to help cure the disease, and have raised half a million dollars already.

An additional $500,000 is needed by the end of the year to forward the research from preclinical testing to trying for FDA approval and a human clinical trial.

soccer1 Sixth Graders Aim To Raise $500,000 In 3 Weeks To Help Cure Classmates Rare Disease

Talia Duff (WBZ-TV)

Talia’s daily activities are already limited by the disease, her school said, “she is confined to a wheelchair and needs daily respiratory therapy to stabilize her breathing.”

Classmates are also selling CureCMT4J Cookie Mix Jars at a school concert.

Visit www.curecmt4j.org to learn more or donate. Share the video using the @CureCMT4J and #WeNeedAnAngelDonor or #RUDuffEnough.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch