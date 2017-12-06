UPS Warns Some Deliveries Are DelayedUPS is a little behind schedule after last week's surge in online orders.

Massage Envy 'Shaken' By Reported Sexual Misconduct At SpasBuzzFeed reported more than 180 people across the United States have filed sexual assault lawsuits, police reports and other sexual misconduct complaints against Massage Envy spas, employees and the company itself.

Sixth-Graders Aim To Raise $500,000 In 3 Weeks To Help Cure Classmate's Rare DiseaseSixth-graders at Ispwich Middle School raising money to help fund a cure for a fellow classmate's rare disease.

Mass. Company That Makes Paper Used For US Currency To Be SoldThe Massachusetts company that for nearly 140 years has supplied the paper used to make U.S. currency has been sold for $800 million.