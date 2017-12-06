BOSTON (CBS) — West Elm is recalling table lamps due to a potential shock hazard.

The Industrial Task Lamp, with and without the USB port, have an “electrical wire that runs through the lamps can be cut or fray by the lamp’s adjustable joint, posing a risk of electric shock to consumers,” according to Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The lamps were stolen by West Elm in stores, online, and through their catalog from June 2014 to October 2017. They were sold for between $80 and $130.

There have been 24 reports of “lamps shorting, sparking or getting hot.” There have been no reported injuries.

Anyone with a recalled lamp can return it to West Elm for a full refund including shipping costs.

For more information, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.