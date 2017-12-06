BOSTON (CBS) — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has officially signed a new contract extension, sources told Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Wednesday.

According to the report, the NFL’s compensation committee sent a memorandum to all owners informing them of Goodell’s extension, saying that a “binding contract extension has been signed by the Commissioner and by [Falcons owner] Arthur Blank, on behalf of the League entities.” The memo also says that owner support for the extension was a “nearly unanimous consensus”.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had reportedly been working behind the scenes to delay or derail the process of Goodell’s extension before ultimately backing down. He was mainly displeased due to the way the league handled the situation of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The Washington Post’s Mark Maske later reported that Goodell’s extension is for five years and up to $40 million per season, with about 90 percent tied to incentives.

Here’s how the compensation committee’s letter to the owners reads, as shared by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Facebook: