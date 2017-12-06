ROCHESTER, New Hampshire (CBS) — The driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a Rochester home and then fled is being sought by police.

Officials found a GMC 2500 wedged into a Lowell Street home in Rochester shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning.

“The collision caused significant damage to the structure of the home, though none of the occupants in the home were injured,” police said.

Police searched the area and used a K-9 unit for tracking but no suspects were found.

They are now actively searching for the driver.

If you have any information you are asked to call 603-330-7128 and reference case 17-6400-OF or the Rochester Crime Line at 603-335-6500.

Police also said the company painted on the truck no longer owns and it was privately sold