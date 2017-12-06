BOSTON (CBS) – Could a medication that millions of Americans take every day be putting them at risk for skin cancer?

Danish researchers have found that a popular blood pressure drug called hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) may increase the risk of non-melanoma skin cancers by as much as seven times.

This study shows a possible link between HCTZ and basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas of the skin. These are not melanomas, the deadliest form of skin cancer, but they both can pose serious health risks.

This study shows an association between HCTZ and skin cancer, not proof that the medication actually causes cancer, but it’s link that needs to be studied further.

In the meantime, continue to take your blood pressure medication and protect yourself from excessive sun exposure.