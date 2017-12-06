BOSTON (CBS) — Former NFL linebacker and likely 2018 Hall of Famer Ray Lewis is the latest person to weigh in on Rob Gronkowski’s late hit to the head of the Bills’ Tre’Davious White, which earned the tight end a one-game suspension that was upheld on Tuesday.

Lewis had some harsh criticism for Gronk’s hit on Tuesday’s episode of Inside The NFL on Showtime, putting the play right up there with the dirtiest hits of his lifetime and wondering whether Gronk deserved a stiffer punishment.

“That was probably one of the worst plays I’ve ever seen in football,” Lewis said. “That you would attack the guy from the back like that on a regular play? We are talking about just a regular football play. And for Gronk to take it to that level, I don’t know. Does [a one game suspension] do enough? I don’t know.”

Gronkowski getting a multi-game suspension would have been fairly unprecedented, considering he has no history of dirty hits and and most players suspended multiple games for on-field violations have been repeat offenders. But add Lewis to the list of people who wondered whether Gronk deserved more than just the one game.

There appears to be a ripple effect from Gronkowski’s suspension, as the Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Bengals’ George Iloka will also each sit a game for a pair of questionable hits delivered during their game on Monday Night Football.