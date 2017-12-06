Filed Under:Anna Meiler, Lisa Gresci, Local TV, Storm Damage

NEWTON (CBS) – Trees came crashing down in several Massachusetts towns as rain and wind moved through the region.

On Brentwood Ave. in Newton, a large tree crashed down right on top of a home around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured when winds brought down a tree. (Image Credit: Anna Meiler/WBZ-TV)

The tree caused significant damage to the roof, and branches could be seen sticking out of the home.

Police marked the home off with crime scene tape to prevent people from possibly getting hurt by loose branches.

Branches from a fallen tree at a Newton home. (WBZ-TV)

It is not known if anyone was injured.

In Cambridge, a tree toppled onto two car.

One of the cars was more heavily damaged than the other.

A tree crashed onto two cars in Cambridge. (WBZ-TV)

Crews arrived on scene early Wednesday morning to cut the tree into smaller pieces and remove it.

A gust of 45 MPH was reported in Cambridge.

Overnight in Duxbury, a tree came crashing down on wires and sparked a fire.

The tree came down on King Caesar Road.

Some residents may lose power as Eversource crews work in the area.

