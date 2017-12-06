NEWTON (CBS) – Trees came crashing down in several Massachusetts towns as rain and wind moved through the region.

On Brentwood Ave. in Newton, a large tree crashed down right on top of a home around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The tree caused significant damage to the roof, and branches could be seen sticking out of the home.

Police marked the home off with crime scene tape to prevent people from possibly getting hurt by loose branches.

It is not known if anyone was injured.

In Cambridge, a tree toppled onto two car.

One of the cars was more heavily damaged than the other.

Crews arrived on scene early Wednesday morning to cut the tree into smaller pieces and remove it.

A gust of 45 MPH was reported in Cambridge.

Overnight in Duxbury, a tree came crashing down on wires and sparked a fire.

DXFD on scene King Caesar Rd with a tree on wires which is on fire. Currently heavy rain and winds in town. #DXFD #Weather pic.twitter.com/0A5fwTEo4V — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) December 6, 2017

The tree came down on King Caesar Road.

Some residents may lose power as Eversource crews work in the area.