BOSTON (CBS) — In his five years with the Red Sox, John Farrell led the team to a World Series title and three AL East crowns.

The championship came in his first year on the job, but a pair of last place finishes followed. The Red Sox won 93 games and the AL East in each of the last seasons, but it always seemed like no matter the results, Farrell was never really accepted as a “good” manager in Boston. He was given his walking papers following the team’s second straight ALDS exit in October.

Farrell addressed his dismissal by the team for the first time on Wednesday’s Hot Stove Show on MLB Network, and took the high road when discussing his former employer. But he did admit that it was difficult to accept the firing given the success he had with the team.

“In some ways, yes, because I felt we as a team, as an organization, as a coaching staff, we were proud of the number of accomplishments that we had there, including as you saw in 2013 and back-to-back championships in the AL East the last couple of years,” said Farrell, who was 432-378 in the regular season with the Red Sox. “But hey, every situation has a shelf life and a change was made. I respect the change that did take place.”

Farrell gave credit to his players for all the success he enjoyed in Boston and said new manager Alex Cora is inheriting an extremely talented team. That also brings high expectations, which breeds the scrutiny he felt for five years. But that is simply part of the job of managing in Boston.

“Coming out of five years in which there might have been the most scrutiny on a team, on an individual player or a manager, and that’s Boston. But that’s also what draws people to those places,” he said. “The expectation is high and the ability to win is there every single year. If that’s not in your DNA, if that’s not what you aspire to do — to win — then maybe those places aren’t for you.”