Filed Under:Interstate 495, Local TV, Massachusetts Traffic

MARLBORO (CBS) – Three separate truck and tractor-trailer crashes on Interstate 495 caused residual delays during the Wednesday morning commute.

Live: Traffic Updates

Just after midnight a pickup truck that was towing a livestock trailer crashed on the Tewksbury-Andover line.

The trailer was reportedly on its side, but no injuries were reported.

marlboro Multiple Tractor Trailer Crashes Slow Traffic On I 495

A tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 495 ahead of the morning commute. (WBZ-TV)

Later in the overnight hours, a tractor-trailer flipped on the northbound side of I-495, blocking two lanes at Exit 24.

The truck has since been righted, but cleanup efforts are expected to take several hours, impacting the morning commute.

Another tractor-trailer jackknifed on I-495 southbound, blocking most of the travel lanes.

Heavy traffic delays resulted from the accident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch