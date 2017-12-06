MARLBORO (CBS) – Three separate truck and tractor-trailer crashes on Interstate 495 caused residual delays during the Wednesday morning commute.
Just after midnight a pickup truck that was towing a livestock trailer crashed on the Tewksbury-Andover line.
The trailer was reportedly on its side, but no injuries were reported.
Later in the overnight hours, a tractor-trailer flipped on the northbound side of I-495, blocking two lanes at Exit 24.
The truck has since been righted, but cleanup efforts are expected to take several hours, impacting the morning commute.
Another tractor-trailer jackknifed on I-495 southbound, blocking most of the travel lanes.
Heavy traffic delays resulted from the accident.