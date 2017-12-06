BOSTON (CBS) — A top target for Tom Brady returned to the practice field on Wednesday. If only Brady had been there to see it.

The 40-year-old quarterback was not present at Wednesday’s practice in Foxboro, marking the third consecutive Wednesday during which he’s missed practice. In the last two weeks, the team listed Brady as having an Achilles ailment, though in both weeks, the injury cleared up by Friday.

On the positive front, receiver Chris Hogan was back at practice. He’s been missing for five weeks after suffering a shoulder injury during Week 8’s win over the Chargers. The Patriots have won all four games without Hogan, but with Rob Gronkowski suspended for Monday night’s game, the receiver figures to be much-needed for Brady’s offense.

The list of absences extended beyond Brady and Gronkowski. Deatrich Wise, Kyle Van Noy, Malcolm Butler, and Marcus Cannon were also absent from Wednesday’s session.