RANDOLPH (CBS) — The 45-year-old Brockton man who struck a state police cruiser on Route 93 South passed away from his injuries on Tuesday.

Following the Monday night crash, officials reported that both the driver and the trooper were taken to the hospital but did not discuss their conditions.

According to State Police on Wednesday, a black 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup truck crashed into a cruiser that has its rear blue lights on during a construction detail in the left lane.

“Sign boards were in place behind the cruiser advising that the lane was closed and road work was being conducted on the road ahead,” said police.

The 43-year-old trooper involved in the crash was treated for a concussion and released.

Both cars received heavy damage and are being examined by State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.