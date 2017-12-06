Filed Under:Mike LaCrosse, Mission Hill, Shooting

MISSION HILL (CBS) – One person is dead and two others were wounded in a shooting in Mission Hill Wednesday night.

Police say the three men were shot near Parker and Tremont Street.

A restaurant manager told WBZ-TV’s Mike LaCrosse she heard three gunshots before just 8:00 p.m.

Northeastern University Police told students to avoid the area, but said there was no apparent connection to the school.

No arrests have been made.

Comments
  1. jordan lewis ring (@uslaw1a) says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    AS I CAUTIONED BLOOD WILL FLOW MORE OFTEN UNTIL A NEW COMM TAKES CHARGE AND ALL CITIZENS LIKE VT NH MAINE, CARRY…..FASTER JUSTICE AGAINST ARMED THUGS THAN 911!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch