MISSION HILL (CBS) – One person is dead and two others were wounded in a shooting in Mission Hill Wednesday night.
Police say the three men were shot near Parker and Tremont Street.
A restaurant manager told WBZ-TV’s Mike LaCrosse she heard three gunshots before just 8:00 p.m.
Northeastern University Police told students to avoid the area, but said there was no apparent connection to the school.
No arrests have been made.
AS I CAUTIONED BLOOD WILL FLOW MORE OFTEN UNTIL A NEW COMM TAKES CHARGE AND ALL CITIZENS LIKE VT NH MAINE, CARRY…..FASTER JUSTICE AGAINST ARMED THUGS THAN 911!