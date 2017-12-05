Haggerty: Rask ‘Getting His Confidence Back’ While Khudobin Comes Back To Earth

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins’ goaltending situation appears to have normalized in recent days, as Tuukka Rask has played better and the Bruins have played better in front of him. And at the same time, backup Anton Khudobin appears to be coming back to Earth after a hot streak.

NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty spoke at length about the Bruins’ goalies with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Tuesday, citing Rask’s recent performance (which includes a shutout against the Flyers on Saturday) as signs that the starter is turning things around – which the team will need if it wants to be a threat in the Eastern Conference.

“That’s the good part of what we’ve seen lately, and that’s the team is playing well in front of Tuukka, Tuukka’s getting his confidence back. Things seem to be right in the world of Tuukka Rask again when it comes to the Boston Bruins,” said Haggerty. “I think the Bruins felt like it was only a matter of time, and they needed to get Tuukka on track, because if they’re gonna go anywhere, he has to be the guy.

“So that’s why you saw [Rask] go out there three straight times, even though Anton Khudobin had won four games in a row. And it worked, because it got him right and it got him going in the right direction to where he needed to be.”

Haggerty acknowledged that Khudobin’s extended rest may have also led him to lose the shine of his recent hot streak, which wore off in a major way in the team’s 5-3 loss to the Preds.

“The byproduct of [Rask’s resurgence] is that Anton Khudobin doesn’t play for 9-10 days, and it’s clear after last night that, even though it wasn’t all his fault, he’s no longer in the zone,” said Haggerty. “There were some tough rebounds in that game, which when Anton Khudobin isn’t right, that’s what you see. You see rebounds around the net.”

Haggerty also talked about Charlie McAvoy’s up-and-down night against the Predators, and the Bruins’ short-term need for a bigger left-shot defenseman. Listen above for the full interview!