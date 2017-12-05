Brady On Gronk’s Suspension: ‘Emotions Got The Best Of Rob’

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is getting ready for life without Rob Gronkowski.

The Patriots will very likely be without their All-Pro tight end for next Monday’s game against the Dolphins in Miami, after Gronkowski was hit with a one-game suspension for his late hit on Buffalo’s Tre’Davious White in Sunday’s win.

Brady briefly discussed the suspension during his weekly appearance on Westwood One on Monday night, disappointed that he won’t have one of his most reliable targets in next week’s game.

“It’s an emotional game, and the emotions got the best of Rob. I’m disappointed that he won’t be out there with us on Monday night. I think he’s appealing it, but we’ll see how that goes,” said Brady. “I support Rob. I love Rob. He’s been such a great supporter of mine. He knows I’m always here for him.”

Gronkowski lost his cool and launched himself into White while the Buffalo corner was on the ground after the play, sending the rookie into the league’s concussion protocol. He apologized after the game but went into detail about his frustration with a lack of penalties called on opposing defenders who either hold or interfere with him.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, also appearing on Westwood One on Monday, thinks Gronk should have been slapped with a hefty fine but does not agree with the NFL’s suspension.

“I don’t particularly like the suspension. I don’t like when the actions of one player affects his team. Taking him off the field for a complete game is going to really hurt the Patriots. I thought he definitely should have been fined heavily,” said Fitzgerald, via ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss. “Those kind of plays really don’t have a place in our game. I think the NFL has done a great job of emphasizing that over the last few years. I don’t agree with the one game suspension though.”

Gronkowski is reportedly appealing his one-game ban, but is expected to miss New England’s Week 14 matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. He had nine receptions for 147 yards against the Bills on Sunday, and leads the Patriots with seven touchdowns on the season.