BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy publicly supported the idea of suspending Rob Gronkowski for his hit against the Bills’ Tre’Davious White. He’s also recently criticized Bill Belichick for leaving Tom Brady in at the end of blowout wins.

On Tuesday, he found a way to conflate the two into a single take when he joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand in the studio. Shaughnessy argued that Gronkowski’s cheap shot on White – which happened with 4:50 left in the fourth quarter and the Patriots up 23-3, a situation in which NFL teams are literally 989-0 since 1999 – goes back to Belichick leaving his starters in games for too long.

“Can we just go back to ‘Why are these people in the game in the first place?'” said Shaughnessy. “I know this is what [the Patriots] do. Five minutes to go, up 20 points, and you’re slinging it down the field with people all around you. … Red Auerbach taught us this when I was a kid. Game’s over, you light up the cigar, you sit back, you put in the scrubs, and just go from there. You start thinking about the next game.”

