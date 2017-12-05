Trooper Hurt After Cruiser Is Struck From Behind

RANDOLPH (CBS) – A State Police trooper was injured in a crash on Interstate 93 Monday night.
The unidentified trooper was inside his police cruiser and working a construction detail when the cruiser was struck from behind by another vehicle, State Police said.
The accident occurred in the southbound lane of I-93 in Randolph.
Both the trooper and the driver who struck his cruiser were taken to area hospitals with injuries. Their conditions were not known Tuesday.
The crash is under investigation.