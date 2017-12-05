Trooper Hurt After Cruiser Is Struck From Behind

Filed Under: Massachusetts State Police, state trooper struck

RANDOLPH (CBS) – A State Police trooper was injured in a crash on Interstate 93 Monday night.

The unidentified trooper was inside his police cruiser and working a construction detail when the cruiser was struck from behind by another vehicle, State Police said.

randolph cruiser crash 2 Trooper Hurt After Cruiser Is Struck From Behind

A trooper was inside his cruiser when another car struck the cruiser from behind. (WBZ-TV)

The accident occurred in the southbound lane of I-93 in Randolph.

Both the trooper and the driver who struck his cruiser were taken to area hospitals with injuries. Their conditions were not known Tuesday.

The crash is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch