BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots got all wrapped up in holiday cheer on Tuesday.

Several players spent their off day hosting the 24th annual New England Patriots Children’s Holiday Party at Gillette Stadium, sharing a special evening with 250 children in need from the Salvation Army and community centers throughout New England.

The players participated in holiday-themed games with the children, in addition to serving them dinner and handing out gifts from the New England Patriots Foundation.

Patriots captain Matthew Slater said this is what the holiday season is all about, and had a message for the kids. “During the holiday season it’s not about presents, it’s about love,” Slater said. “It’s about connecting with family and friends and valuing the time you have with them.”

The highlight of the annual event is the “Build-A-Tree” game, where teams of children raced to decorate a Patriots player with bows, ornaments and a lot of tinsel to make them look like a Christmas tree. Check out the fun in the video above.

