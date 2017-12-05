MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A Transportation Security Administration worker packed more than just a sandwich in his lunch bag while heading to work at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

The worker mistakenly packed a gun, which was found by officials as the worker passed through a security checkpoint screening before work, confirmed TSA spokesman Mike McCarthy on Tuesday.

“The firearm was detected on Friday at the security checkpoint when a TSA employee underwent screening at the beginning of their shift,” McCarthy said.

He said the worker spoke with Londonderry Police following the incident.

No charges were filed.

It was unclear if the worker would be disciplined or fined in the matter.

Travelers with guns in their carry-on luggage often face penalties after the weapons are detected at security checkpoints. Fines for firearms range from $500 to $2,000, according to TSA’s website.

Nationwide, TSA reported 3,391 guns, including 83 percent that were loaded, were found in carry-on bags in 2016.