Keller @ Large: Obsession or Tactic?

BOSTON (CBS) — One thing we know for sure about President Trump: he believes that the best defense is a good offense.

Whenever he feels under attack and sometimes even when he doesn’t, the president likes to go after others, and certain targets recur often – the media, of course, and African-American athletes.

But there’s one target dating back to last year’s campaign that Mr. Trump seems to prefer above all others – Hillary Clinton.

Just Monday, he was name-checking her once again in response to questions about disgraced former Trump advisor Michael Flynn.

“Hillary Clinton lied many times to the FBI, nothing happened to her. Flynn lies and they destroyed his life. It’s a shame. Hillary Clinton, on the Fourth of July weekend, went to the FBI, not under oath, it was the most incredible thing anyone has ever seen. She lied many times – nothing happened to her. Flynn lied and it’s like they ruined his life. Very unfair,” said President Trump.

Why does the president keep going after Secretary Clinton, more than a year after he beat her in the election?

Doing so pleases his core supporters and likely others among the large majority of Americans who take a dim view of Mrs. Clinton. As bad as his approval ratings are, hers are worse.

By constantly framing the debate as his side versus Hillary’s, he shifts the focus away from the bumpy ride of his time in office to the salad days of the campaign.

And the recent wave of sexual harassment allegations and the newly-empowered women fueling it has reminded many of what they liked least about the Clinton era, in his behavior and hers.

So if you’ve wondered why Trump is still talking about Clinton, now you know – because it’s good for business.

Talk back to me via email at keller@wbztv.com, or you can reach me on Twitter, @kelleratlarge.