BOSTON (CBS) – Logan Parenteau was born with a serious medical issue that required surgery and eventually cost him his hearing.

But in spite of his many challenges, the 9-year-old is a happy kid who is adored by his parents. “He’s my inspiration,” said Logan’s dad Seth.

When Logan’s learning needs exceeded what the staff at his elementary school could provide, his parents started looking for more specialized education. In August, Logan was accepted to Reads Collaborative Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program that provides day care programs for children in integrated public school settings.

The family moved to Taunton to be closer to that program. But just days before he was set to being classes, the Parenteaus were told the placement fell through and Logan would have to go to a public school that didn’t have a staff member who knew sign language. “We felt like other than glorified babysitting, what would Logan be benefiting from the program?” Seth said.

According to Stan Eichner of the Disability Law Center, Logan is legally entitled to more than that. “If you have a program where a deaf student can’t speak to staff and can’t communicate with his or her peers, leaving that person in a bubble, the law doesn’t support that,” he said.

After the Parentaus contacted the I-Team, we called Taunton Public Schools and the superintendent quickly took action and got Logan back into the Reads Collaborative program and found a classroom that was appropriate for his learning needs.

“[We were] so surprised within a couple of hours of you making a phone call they were getting back to us saying I think we found the perfect place for him,” Seth said.

Logan is now thriving in the Reads Collaborative at a local elementary school.

Seth told us Logan is engaged and happy at school and is already improving his signing skills. “It was more than we were hoping for. We couldn’t be more thankful for you taking the time and interest in Logan and in us,” he said.