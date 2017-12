Girl Scout Cookie Season Begins For Parts Of MassachusettsThe wait is over! Tuesday marks the beginning of Girl Scout cookie season in eastern Massachusetts.

Keller @ Large: Obsession or Tactic?Jon Keller says if you've wondered why Trump is still talking about Clinton, it's because it's good for business.

Police Investigate Reported Shooting In AttleboroA man was reportedly shot in the stomach on South Avenue early Tuesday morning.

It Happens Here: Dorchester Grapples With Rapid ChangeA look at how Dot residents are fighting to preserve the neighborhood’s diversity and quality of life as it faces a huge wave of change and development.