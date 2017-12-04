Why The Bills Were Stupid In Loss To Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — When the Bills’ promising first drive against the Patriots ended in a bone-headed interception by Tyrod Taylor, you just knew that it was going to be one of those days once again.

Although the Bills were able to keep things close in the first half, the Patriots ultimately pulled away for a 23-3 victory on Sunday at New Era Field. And while Rob Gronkowski may have made the stupidest decision of the afternoon, the game certainly did not come without its share of stupidity from the Bills sideline.

Listen above as 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand go over why the Bills were stupid in their loss to the Patriots on Sunday. Most of the discussion focuses on Sean McDermott’s bizarre decision in the second quarter to challenge that Tom Brady was down by contact on an incomplete pass, even though he was only touched by teammate Rex Burkhead and there were no Bills players within several yards of him.

dl sean mcdermott patriots bills Why The Bills Were Stupid In Loss To Patriots

Head Coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills yells during the first quarter against the New England Patriots on Dec. 3, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

McDermott later tried to say he was challenging that Brady committed intentional grounding – which you cannot challenge. It was arguably the worst challenge in NFL history, and it actually may not even be an argument.

