Teenagers Arrested For Driving Cars Stolen From Dealership

WHITMAN (CBS) — Two teenagers were arrested for driving cars stolen from a Brockton auto dealership early Monday morning, Whitman Police say.

The boys, ages 15 and 16, both from Brockton, were each charged with: failure to stop for police, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, receiving stolen property over $250, speeding in violation of a special regulation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Police first spotted the teenagers around 3 a.m. driving a 2011 white Dodge Charger and 2011 black BMW on Washington Street. Both cars appeared damaged, had yellow dealership stickers, and no license plates.

According to officials, the 15-year-old driving the Dodge hit a stop sign, multiple fences, and a fire hydrant before fleeing on foot. He was apprehended by West Bridgewater Police and the State Police K-9 unit.

The 16-year-old, believed to have been driving the BMW, ditched it in a Whitman fast food restaurant parking lot. He waved down a police officer while walking on Temple Street and asked for a ride to Brockton because he was cold, police said.

“The officer said he would give him a ride, but he needed to make sure the juvenile did not have any weapons or drugs on him. In searching the teen’s pockets, a knife was found, along with three sets of car keys, including the keys to a 2011 BMW,” said officials.

The suspects will not be identified because they are juveniles.