Belichick Apologizes To Bills’ McDermott For ‘B.S.’ Gronkowski Hit

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick didn’t offer much of an opinion on Rob Gronkowski’s hit to the head of Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White after the game on Sunday, but he did give his thoughts on the play to Bills head coach Sean McDermott during their postgame handshake.

You can watch the exchange in the video below, via Rochester-based reporter Prescott Rossi (WARNING: NSFW language). McDermott appears to be giving Belichick an apology of his own for the way he reacted to Gronkowski’s hit, a blow to the head of a defenseless White after the play was over – and a move that could result in a suspension from the league offices.

“I understand, it was bull-[expletive], I apologize,” Belichick says in the clip.

Bill Belichick apologizes to Sean McDermott for the Gronk hit that gave Tre' White a concussion. Called it bull%^&*. pic.twitter.com/qfkBB9bgid — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) December 3, 2017

Belichick was more mum on the topic in his postgame press conference, saying he “didn’t really see what happened on the whole play” and that the incident, which resulted in multiple flags for both teams, was “not really anything we have any control over.”

The NFL is already reviewing Gronkowski’s hit, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. You can expect even more questions for Belichick about the play during his Monday conference call.