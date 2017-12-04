Red Sox Sign Tyler Thornburg To 1-Year Deal, Avoid Arbitration

BOSTON (AP/CBS) — Right-hander Tyler Thornburg and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a $2.05 million, one-year contract that avoided arbitration and matched his 2017 salary.

The 29-year-old missed last season with a right shoulder impingement after the Red Sox acquired him from Milwaukee on Dec. 6. Boston sent third baseman Travis Shaw to the Brewers in exchange for the reliever, and Shaw went on to have a career year with 31 homers and 101 RBIs while slashing .273/.349/.513.

Thornburg was 14-9 with a 2.87 ERA in his five-year career with the Brewers.

The agreement announced Monday left the Red Sox with 12 players eligible for arbitration, including infielders Brock Holt and Xander Bogaerts; catchers Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez; outfielders Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr.; and pitchers Joe Kelly, Drew Pomeranz, Eduardo Rodriguez, Carson Smith, Brandon Workman, and Steven Wright.

Players and teams exchange proposed figures on Jan. 12.

