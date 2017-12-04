2 Fishermen Missing After Boat Sinks Off Nantucket

BOSTON (CBS) – Two fishermen have been rescued and crews are searching for two more after their boat sank 10 miles southeast of Nantucket Monday night.
A distress call was sent out from the 69-foot Misty Blue with four crew-members on board at about 6:10 pm.
Two of the crew-members were rescued by the fishing boat Enterprise.
The Coast Guard and local agencies are using aircraft and boats to search for the remaining two crew-members.
The Misty Blue is homeported out of New Bedford. The cause of the sinking is under investigation.
In 2015, the Coast Guard helped free the Misty Blue after it became trapped in ice in Quick’s Hole Passage.