Senate To Meet On Allegations Surrounding Leader’s Spouse

BOSTON (AP/CBS) — The state Senate plans a special session to discuss sexual misconduct allegations lodged against the husband of Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg.

The Senate is likely to vote Monday to authorize the appointment of an independent investigator whose focus likely would be on whether Rosenberg knew about Bryon Hefner’s alleged behavior, or if Hefner had any clout when it came to Senate matters.

New allegations have surfaced against Hefner.

Mass Live reports Hefner is accused of sending an unsolicited nude photo to someone who works in state politics.

The picture was reportedly sent in a text message earlier this year.

This new claim follows allegations by four men that Hefner sexually assaulted them in incidents over the last several years.

Those men say they didn’t report it at the time for fear of a backlash from Rosenberg.

Rosenberg has not been accused of wrongdoing. He expressed shock over the allegations and maintained Hefner exerted no influence on the Senate.

Rosenberg has promised to recuse himself from any matters related to the investigation but otherwise will continue to preside over the Senate.

Rosenberg said at a Friday press conference that Hefner will soon begin treatment for alcoholism.

