Boston Pops Offers Public Chance To Narrate Holiday Concert

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Pops Orchestra is giving one lucky winner a chance to narrate its performance of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

The orchestra is encouraging contestants to post on social media videos of themselves reading the holiday poem with the hashtag #twasthepops.

The winner gets to read Clement Clark Moore’s classic work on stage with the orchestra Dec. 13. Videos are due Dec. 8.

Readings of the poem, also known as “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” have been an annual rite for the orchestra since 1982.

Ben Affleck and the late Robin Williams have been among the celebrities, politicians and athletes given the honor over the years.

The Boston Pops holiday concert schedule of 40 performances runs from Dec. 5 to 31.

