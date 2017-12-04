Boomer Esiason: Gronkowski Should Expect ‘Huge Fine’, But Not Suspension

BOSTON (CBS) — Everyone in the football world will have their opinions on Monday about how Rob Gronkowski should be punished for his hit to the head of the Bills’ Tre’Davious White. The main debate will be whether he deserves a suspension or a fine.

You can put Boomer Esiason in the latter category. He talked with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Monday about the incident, which is already being reviewed by the league for potential discipline. While Esiason agrees with just about everyone who saw the incident that it was an egregious hit and a dirty play, he does not see a suspension in Gronk’s future.

“Gronk has never had anything in his past, anything like this,” said Esiason. “I know he apologized after the game. I know he was frustrated during the game. If I were him, I would be frustrated because every single game, there’s got to be five or six times where he’s either being held or held up or guys are bumping into him – and there are no calls, because he’s impossible to cover.

“So I kind of understand that he was upset and he was frustrated. But I also understand if he is not suspended, there’s got to be a huge fine here, because what he did do was completely out of character and completely unwarranted.”

Boomer also talks about the Patriots’ win over the Bills, Tom Brady’s sideline spat with Josh McDaniels, and the Giants’ situation with both Eli Manning and Ben McAdoo. Listen above for the full interview!