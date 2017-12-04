9-Year-Old Makes Big Impact On Assumption Soccer Team

WORCESTER (CBS) – After a lengthy recruiting pitch, the Assumption College soccer team has its next star. He’s a 9-year-old from Clinton and he’s already made a huge impact on his team.

“We do want to extend a roster spot to Walter to join us for the next year and hopefully beyond that,” Coach DJ Corrao said at a press conference Monday.

This is what Walter Corbett has been waiting for. On Monday, he officially signed on the Assumption College soccer team.

“As an Assumption athlete you will be responsible for team activities, cheering for your fellow Greyhounds and most importantly having fun,” Corrao said.

Walter met the Assumption squad through Team Impact, whose mission is to match children with serious illnesses and college teams.

“This was a great way to get him involved in a team and get him to be able to play soccer,” his mother Maria Corbett said.

Walter was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when he was seven and it has limited his activities. But he knows the benefit of joining up with the Assumption Greyhounds.

“Have fun and getting better playing soccer,” Walter said.

“He humbles us in that we can see what he has to deal with and be thankful we don’t have to deal with that,” said Walter’s teammate Matthew Skydel.

Walter has been around the team for weeks, but now he’s not only a fan, but also an official Assumption player.

“I think it’s a great life experience for my players,” Corrao said. “I think it’s a great life experience for me. Hopefully we can show Walter that he’s got a family and a team that he can rely on because we feel he’s a part of our team.”